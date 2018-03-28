Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following a series of sell-out performances in 2015-16, the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time Russell Watson returns to the stage in 2018 with his new show Canzoni d’Amore.

He makes his debut appearance at Storyhouse in Chester on Tuesday, October 16.

Russell Watson’s career to date has seen some incredible achievements; his debut album The Voice held simultaneous number 1 slots in the US and UK (a world first), spending a record breaking 52 weeks at number 1 in the UK.

Russell has sold in excess of seven million albums and won four Classical Brits. He was the first artist to perform at the Kodak Theatre, the home of the Oscars in Los Angeles, and was the only British artist to be invited to perform at the Independence Day celebrations at the White House in July 2012.

In 2002 Russell performed at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, which was televised to more than one billion people worldwide.

Russell’s success has taken him around the world, with performances for some of our greatest figures including Her Majesty The Queen, the late Pope John Paul II (who requested a private performance at The Vatican), former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama, The Emperor of Japan and the King of Malaysia.

This won't be Russell's first performance in Chester - last May he delighted guests at Opera Grill in Pepper Street with an exclusive one-off performance.

All tickets £45 (plus £1.50 per ticket booking fee if not booking inside Storyhouse). Visit www.storyhouse.com, call 01244 409 113 or visit the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse or go to the Chester Visitor Information Centre.