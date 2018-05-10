Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a sell-out show at Storyhouse last autumn, singer songwriter Kate Rusby is heading back to Chester to entertain audiences with her contemporary style of folk music.

Kate Rusby, one of the UK’s finest interpreters of traditional folk song, will appear in concert at Storyhouse in Chester on Friday, October 19 at 7.30pm.

Last year was a landmark for Kate as she celebrated an incredible 25 years on the road.

Forever proud to call herself a folk singer, Kate’s beautiful, expressive vocals never fail to connect the emotional heart of a song to that of her audience.

The cross-over appeal Kate enjoys is unprecedented for a folk singer and has been achieved without the need to compromise.

Her wondrous singing and hugely engaging Yorkshire wit combined with the intuitive support of the band, ensures that audiences will be treated to a truly remarkable and unforgettable concert experience.

As early as 1999, aged just 26, Kate was named as one of the Top Ten Folk Voices of the Century.

Everything she has done since has confirmed the foresight of those who bestowed that honour.

From being a nominee for the Mercury Music Prize in 1999 – almost unheard of for a folk singer both then and now – for her stunningly assured second solo album Sleepless, to 2016’s enthralling Life In A Paper Boat, Kate has stayed true to her folk and acoustic roots.

Kate credits include Folk Singer of the Year; Best Live Act; Best Album and Best Original Song winner at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £25. Book online at www.storyhouse.com , by phone on 01244 409113, or in person from the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse.