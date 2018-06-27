Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hot on the heels of the royal visit by The Queen and the Duchess Of Sussex, Chester’s Storyhouse has announced their autumn season on stage, with a packed programme of unmissable events and entertainment.

A host of top comedy names are heading for the popular Chester venue including Welsh funny man, actor and Would I Lie to You? host Rob Brydon who brings his I Am Standing Up tour to the city on Friday, September 21.

A weekend filled with laughter begins with Tim Vine on Thursday, October 4 who returns to Storyhouse with his trademark silly jokes and homemade props as part of his Sunset Milk Idiot tour.

Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda comes to town on Friday, October 5 with his debut stand up tour What The African Said.

Pay homage to two comedy greats on Saturday, October 6 in An Evening of Eric and Ern, with classic gags and nostalgic sketches from Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines.

The German Comedy Ambassador Henning Wehn presents his Get On With It show on Thursday, October 18.

Following the comedy theme, the Storyhouse Comedy Weekender promises to keep crowds laughing with a weekend of top class comedy on Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28.

TV funny man and Celebrity Juice regular Chris Ramsey is Happy to Be Out of the House with his new 2018 tour on Monday, November 5.

David Spikey roars in to town for his 30th anniversary Juggling On A Motorbike Tour on Thursday, November 8.

There is also a return for Salford’s finest, amiable comedy giant Jason Manford, who will be tickling ribs with his Muddle Class on Friday, November 9.

The show promises a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ – causing much confusion!

Dance fans are again in for a treat with a range of contemporary companies coming to Storyhouse.

Candoco Dance Company, an internationally renowned group of disabled and non-disabled dancers, present their latest double bill Face In and Let’s Talk about Dis on Tuesday, September 18.

Olivier Award-nominated to a simple rock ‘n’ roll song from Michael Clark Company comprises a triple bill of gorgeously arresting choreography on Tuesday, October 2.

Avant Garde Dance and The Place present Fagin’s Twist on November 2-3, the untold story of a notorious and complex villain.

It imagines Fagin’s youth, driven by greed and ambition in the face of overwhelming poverty.

The Enormous Room from Stopgap Dance Company follows a father/daughter relationship as the pair gradually come to terms with the loss of their wife and mother.

This moving and uplifting show comes to Chester on Tuesday, November 6.

Top flight musicals continue to make Storyhouse their home, and this autumn is no exception.

Summer Holiday, a new stage adaptation of the 60s smash hit film starring Cliff Richard, comes to Chester from September 11-15, with Liverpool stage and screen star Ray Quinn playing the central role of Don.

Join the big red Routemaster on a rollercoaster journey across Europe, and enjoy hits including In the Country, Living Doll, Move It and Bachelor Boy.

Meanwhile it’s the steel city Sheffield that is the setting for the brilliantly funny musical phenomenon that is The Full Monty, which also makes its first visit to Storyhouse, entertaining audiences from September 24-29.

Gary Lucy, Louis Emerick, Andrew Dunn and Kai Owen are among the cast who dare to bare to a soundtrack of songs by Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones.

The music continues with the global sensation The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain which brings its irresistible music-making to the venue on Sunday, September 23.

The ‘ukes’ have performed all over the world, and Heresy II Heritage, their new tour, charts the instrument’s rise from curiosity to virtuosity, from village hall to the Royal Albert Hall.

There are also special solo dates for Russell Watson and Kate Rusby.

Having sold more than seven million albums worldwide, Russell ‘The Voice’ Watson is firmly established as the UK’s best-selling classical crossover artist of all time.

He brings his latest show, Canzoni d’Amore, to Chester on Tuesday, October 16.

Meanwhile Kate Rusby enjoyed sold out success at Storyhouse last season, and the folk singer returns for one night only on Friday, October 19.

Her beautiful, expressive vocals never fail to connect the emotional heart of a song to that of her audience.

From music to conversation, and Storyhouse has announced a double bill of fantastic chat when two household names appear at the venue on the same day, Sunday, October 14.

Why not enjoy An Afternoon With Stacey Dooley?

This rare live appearance sees the TV presenter and documentary maker discuss everything from gender equality and domestic violence, to sex trafficking and sexual identity, weaving these global strands together in an exploration of what it is to be women in the world today.

Then An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson celebrates the life and career of a man who has interviewed more than 2,000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Finally, young theatre goers will love Bing Live! on September 5-6.

Join Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando as they find out how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

Smash-hit West End show The Gruffalo’s Child has toured Britain and the world and the adventurous musical comes to Chester on October 30-31.

The musical adaptation of the popular children’s book guarantees entertainment for all ages.

Local theatre takes centre stage this autumn with two fantastic community productions.

Castaway Theatre presents Oliver! from October 11–13. The all-time family favourite tells the story the boy who dared to ask for more.

House of Dance will take to the stage on Sunday, October 21 for their annual show. Showcasing the best talent from youngsters from across Chester this show is not to be missed.

Looking forward to spring 2019’s programme and the season is already shaping up to be Storyhouse’s strongest yet.

Highlights include Julian Clary, Annie, Ghost the Musical and Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Storyhouse artistic director Alex Clifton said: “This is our second autumn season and it is shaping up to be our busiest yet.

“Storyhouse has gained a wonderful, loyal audience that loves to be challenged as well as entertained, and we hope the programme we have lined up will do just that.

“We’re gaining a real reputation in the dance world and once again have a strong dance element to the season, along with some terrific musical favourites, top comedy names and fascinating in conversations.”