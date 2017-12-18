Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s new £37m Storyhouse cultural centre has been shortlisted for a prestigious theatre award just six months after it opened its doors for the first time.

The world’s oldest and most revered theatre publication, The Stage, has announced the shortlist for its annual industry awards, celebrating success within the performing arts.

Storyhouse, which opened in May and has already welcomed over half a million visits, has been nominated for Best Theatre Building alongside London venues Bridge Theatre and Bush Theatre.

Alistair Smith, editor of The Stage and chair of the judging panel, said: “I’m delighted The Stage Awards once again celebrate the achievements of theatres from across the UK, many of which aren’t recognised at other ceremonies. This year’s shortlist highlights the theatrical talent among organisations of all sizes, right across the UK.”

Andrew Bentley, CEO of Storyhouse, said: “We are thrilled to have been nominated for such a prestigious industry award. It’s been an incredible six months since we opened our doors in May, surpassing many of our expectations. To be in a category with such renowned organisations is testament to all that we have achieved this year.”

The Stage Awards, in association with Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd, are decided by The Stage’s senior editorial team, following extensive consultation with leading figures in the theatre industry and a public nomination process. The winners will be announced on January 26, 2018 at a ceremony at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

Previous winners of The Stage Awards include the National Theatre, Shakespeare’s Globe, Almeida Theatre, Royal Exchange Theatre, Young Vic Theatre, National Youth Theatre, Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.