Chester Storyhouse has announced the line-up for a new festival - Love Later Life - taking place on October 1, 2 and 7.

The three day festival is programmed in partnership with Age UK Cheshire and Brightlife and will present performances, films, workshops, expert advice and events to celebrate later life.

Storyhouse artistic director Alex Clifton said: “For three days this autumn Storyhouse, together with Age UK Cheshire and Brightlife, will give its focus to combating loneliness within Chester’s older residents.

“We want to welcome older people into the cultural centre and give them pre-eminence.

“There’s a line-up of arts and crafts, mindfulness workshops, one-stop-shops on pensions, retirement plans and digital workshops on how to use an iPad, together with laughter yoga, performances and improvisation. It will be fun, creative and informative.”

Chris McClelland, head of Brightlife, said: “We have a Father’s Day and Mothering Sunday so why not a Silver Sunday?

“A day when we can take a moment to value and celebrate the contribution older people make to our communities.

“If there’s a secret to being healthy and happy in later life, at Brightlife we believe that staying active, connected, learning new skills and being able to share your life experience is a major factor.

“On its simplest level it’s just about feeling part of something bigger than you.

“So that’s what we set out to create this year as part of Age UK Cheshire’s Love Later Life festival at Storyhouse.”

Dale Meskell, CEO, Age UK Cheshire, said: “We are living longer than ever before.

“Over 20% of the population in Cheshire West and Chester is over 65 and this is projected to grow to nearly 25% by 2026.

“This festival is a celebration of the opportunities, services, connections and change that people in later life want, need and hope to make.

“We are delighted to work with people in later life and our partners Storyhouse and Brightlife to create a stimulating programme of events designed to encourage people to ‘Love Later Life’!”

Find out more at www.storyhouse.com/lovelaterlife.