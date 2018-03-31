Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new production of William Shakespeare’s iconic play The Tempest is heading for Chester’s Storyhouse this summer, thanks to support from The Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust and Chester law firm Aaron and Partners.

The stormy and enchanting tragi-comedy – believed to be the last play Shakespeare ever wrote alone – will feature as one of three new productions at the much-loved Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Performances will run from July 6–August 26 thanks to funding from the trust, which was set up by Chester-based legal firm Aaron and Partners to support projects connected to art and culture across the North West.

Clive Pointon, partner in wills, trusts and tax at Aaron and Partners and chair of the Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust, said: “When we established The Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust in 2011, it was always our intention to support initiatives that offer significant benefits to our local communities, in terms of entertainment, education and opportunity.

“That’s why we’ve been such a huge supporter of Storyhouse since it first opened its doors in May last year, and that’s why we’re delighted to be supporting this year’s production of The Tempest.

“It’s a fantastically entertaining comedy and one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays and we’re incredibly excited about the first performance this summer.

“We’re also exceptionally proud to be working alongside Storyhouse to help to position Chester as a cultural hub and a go-to destination for anyone with a passion for the arts.”

This year’s headline association follows a similar partnership in 2017 that saw the trust support the production of Julius Caesar, which premiered on the Storyhouse main stage and was also on stage at the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

Andrew Bentley, CEO at Storyhouse, said: “We promised everyone that 2018 would be another fantastic year for Storyhouse and we’re thrilled to be delivering on that commitment by producing some brilliant shows, including Shakespeare’s wonderful play The Tempest throughout July and August.

“We’ve had an incredible nine months since Storyhouse opened in May 2017 and we’re hugely thankful to organisations like The Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust that have given us their support right from the beginning.

“It’s set to be a brilliant summer in Chester and we hope that people will really make the most of it and come and enjoy one of the many performances taking place at Storyhouse and at the Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.”

The Megan Gwynne-Jones Charitable Trust has a long history of supporting art-related initiatives in Chester and has previously invested in the conservation of a portrait of the 1st Marquess of Crewe, the exhibition Inspired by Gothic: Ruins, Romance, Revival about the gothic revival in Chester, the conservation of etchings by 19th century Chester artist William Monk and watercolours by artist Louise Rayner, which have been displayed at the Grosvenor Museum.

For more information about The Tempest and other performances taking place this summer, please visit www.storyhouse.com.