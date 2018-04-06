Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Yukiko Masui will choreograph Storyhouse’s new lavish stage version of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in Chester this summer.

Masui, an award-winning dancer and choreographer originally from Tokyo, began her dance journey with hip-hop, ballroom and Latin dance.

She has an MA in dance performance and, as a dancer, has worked with companies and choreographers such as Art of Spectra (SE), Jose Agudo, Christopher Marney, James Cousins, Rosie Kay (UK), Vuyani Dance Theatre (SA) and more.

A Litle Night Music will be on stage between May 5 and July 8 at Chester’s multi award-winning theatre cinema and library.

On her appointment, Yukiko said: “I’m very excited to be part of A Little Night Music’s creative team. This musical has such beautifully moving numbers, I can’t wait to choreograph to the music to visualise emotions through dance. Audiences can expect some classy waltz with a contemporary dance twist to it.”

Yukiko is part of Choreodrome at The Place (London) 2018 and recipient of the DX Choreographer Award at Dancexchange (Birmingham) 2017.

She has also choreographed the musical Urinetown and dance theatre adaptations of Titus Andronicus and Self Accusation. She was movement director on Taming of the Shrew and Much Ado About Nothing for theatre company Two Gents productions.

Yukiko can also be seen on music videos by Coldplay, DJ Fresh and Sam Harper, on a host TV adverts and programmess including So You Think You Can Dance.

To find out more and to book visit storyhouse.com.