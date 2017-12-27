The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An emergency ambulance was involved in a collision with a speed camera as it was taking a patient to the nearby Countess of Chester Hospital .

The static camera was pole-axed during the incident which happened on Liverpool Road, Chester , by The Frog pub, about 4.10am on Boxing Day (December 26).

Cheshire Police said there were no injuries. The scene was cleared by about 6am.

Spokesman Daniel Hind said the incident had been reported to the Cheshire Safer Roads team so the camera can be replaced.

A North West Ambulance Service spokeswoman commented: "At the time of the collision we were transporting a patient to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

"Once notified of the collision another transporting ambulance was on scene shortly afterwards to continue the patient’s journey to hospital. We aren’t aware of any injuries as a result of this collision."