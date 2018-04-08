Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An army of volunteers is being sought to back a charity fundraising event.

People are being encouraged to sign up to help out with the Chester Sparkle Night Walk taking place on Friday, June 15 in aid of the Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

More than 75 volunteers are needed to marshall the route and help with setting up the event to ensure that all participants can take part safely.

Justin Caroe, community fundraiser at the Backford hospice, said: “Our Chester Sparkle Night Walk is reliant on an army of enthusiastic volunteers to be a success. “Their presence is paramount to keeping it running smoothly and safely.”

The walk starts at Grosvenor Park and will see hundreds of walkers ‘sparkle’ under the stars.

The 5km circular route through Chester city centre passes iconic buildings and locations along the way including Chester Cathedral, the Eastgate Clock and Chester Racecourse before finishing within the amphitheatre.

Justin added: “The hospice relies on donations for the majority of its income so events like the Chester Sparkle Night Walk are a vital way of raising funds.

“There is always a fantastic atmosphere so I’d encourage everyone to come along and be part of an incredible event that helps support the only adult hospice in Chester.”

Volunteers will need to be on-site from 7pm until around 1am depending on the role and refreshments will be provided. To volunteer your help email fundraising@hospicegs.com or call 01244 851 811.

To take part in the walk sign up at www.tickettailor.com/events/hospiceofthegoodshepherd/146159.

The hospice doesn’t make a charge to patients for using its services but it does cost £11,000 a day for the hospice to provide the necessary care and support.