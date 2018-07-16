Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storrar Cowdry Solicitors in Chester organised a drinks reception at their offices to raise much needed funds for local charity The Neuro Therapy Centre in Saltney.

Louise Eccleston, partner of Storrar Cowdry, who is also a trustee of the centre, explained that it costs more than £8,000 every week to run the centre.

She said: “It is so hard to raise the much needed funds, hence we decided to organise a fun event for ladies.”

Louise, who lives in Ruthin and is a member of The Ruthin Panto Society, added: “The centre offers much needed support and advice to members diagnosed with a number of neurological conditions, through exercise, received treatment and mutual support in a very caring environment.”

The centre provides practical support and therapies to members and their families.

It helps members manage the symptoms of a wide range of neurological conditions including MS, Parkinson’s, MND and ME.

It supports nearly 500 people with conditions and their carers across North Wales, Cheshire and Wirral.

It provides regular exercise and fitness for improving mobility, balance and wellbeing.

It also offers members treatment through neurological physiotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen, use of the on-site gym and a number of complementary therapies.

Louise thanked all those who attended the event and hoped they had fun trying out the skin care products from Tropic, courtesy of Lisa Forbes, and trying on a number of summer kaftans designed by Julie Austin Kay of Kaftan Heaven, as well as enjoying the chance to network and enjoy drinks and canapés, while taking part in the raffle.

A number of local businesses provided raffle prizes and the event was supported by local professionals from the Chester business community.

The event raised £763 for the Neuro Therapy Centre.