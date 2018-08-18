Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teams from organisations across Cheshire that support homeless people and people suffering with mental health issues took part in a charity football tournament.

The Barry Whitham Memorial Cup took place at Goals Soccer Centre in Chester.

ForViva Group were crowned the winners of the tournament.

The Memorial Cup, which is in its ninth year, is named after popular hostel resident Barry Whitham who died in 2008, aged 23.

The teams that took part included Cheshire West and Chester Council, Bridge Foyer, Your Housing Group, Chester Aid to the Homeless, Forum Housing Association, Cheshire Police, ForViva Group, forfutures, CAIS Drug and Alcohol Service, Syrian Refugee Team, and Chester FC Mental Health and Wellbeing.

ForViva Group entered two teams, Team A and Team B, with Team A crowned the winners of the tournament.

Toria Buzza, who is wellbeing lead for Cheshire West, coordinated the ForViva Group teams and played on Team B, said: “ForViva were really proud to participate in such a fantastic event, which brought people and players from across the area and services together.

“Football is a real leveller and when you are on the pitch all labels and titles are forgotten.

“The tournament is a real example of how we can work together with partners to improve lives.

“It was great to win, but credit needs to go to all the teams who played for creating such a good atmosphere.”

Councillor Bob Rudd presented the trophies to the winners of the tournament alongside Henry Terefenko from ForViva and Janet Lawton from forfutures.

A buffet, sponsored by Kickstart 2 Employment, was put on for players after the tournament.

Chester FC Mental Health and Wellbeing, one of the participating teams, is a partnership between Chester FC Community Trust, forfutures which provides homeless support services across Cheshire West and Chester, and the Cheshire Centre for Independent Living.

The team was set up to help reduce the social isolation people suffering with mental health issues can experience.

The team members train every week and have the opportunity to seek advice and support while getting fit.

Chester FC Mental Health and Wellbeing recently won the National League award for the best community project of the season and the Cheshire FA Community Club of the year award.

The team also won the Cheshire Ability counts league, Cheshire FA County Cup and the FA People’s cup and represented Cheshire in the Northern Finals.

The team is managed by Levi Lloyd of forfutures who organised this year’s Barry Whitham Memorial Cup along with Gary Smith who recently retired from Bridge Foyer Chester.

Levi said: “The tournament is a fantastic opportunity to bring together staff and customers from a range of organisations to compete and raise awareness of homelessness and mental health and wellbeing.

“Our team, Chester FC Mental Health and Wellbeing, is a great example of how football has the potential to change lives.

“We have a strong team spirit, every member of the team supports each other outside of football.”