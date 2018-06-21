Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A super-slimming couple from Chester are seeing a lot less of each other after losing 11st 2lbs between them.

Mark and Angela Gorrell, who attend the Hoole Slimming World group, believe the secret of their success was getting support from one another at home as well as in the group every week.

Mark, 46, who lost 5st 8.5lbs, said: “While I’d been feeling uncomfortable about my weight for some time, I never really felt quite ready to do anything about it. However, as soon as I realised Angela was unhappy with her weight too, it made sense to try to tackle it together.

He suggested the sessions ‘seemed the perfect fit for us’. “We could go as a couple and support each other along the way as well as benefiting from all of the amazing support from our group.”

Mark continued: “From the outset we started enjoying healthier home-cooked meals and it definitely wasn’t as difficult as I expected it to be. In fact, we could still enjoy family favourites like chicken curry, spaghetti Bolognese and even chips, we just made healthy swaps like switching to lean cuts of meat and using low calorie cooking spray instead of oil.

“The change in both of us has been remarkable, it’s like we both have a whole new lease of life.”

(Image: UGC TCH)

Angela, 48, who lost 5st 7.5lbs, added: “I must admit it was almost a bit of a relief when I discovered Mark was feeling down about his weight too.”

She believes that joining the group ‘was one of the best decisions we have ever made, we’re making healthy changes together to give us both a brighter future and that’s an amazing feeling’.

“We’ve also become much more active and even started hiking up to 10 miles at a time. We also swim twice weekly and have completed our local 5k park run,” added Angela

Mark and Angela were voted as their group’s couple of the year by their fellow members and following their selection were invited to represent Chester at the national couple of the year semi-finals held in Derbyshire.

“We couldn’t believe it when we made it to the semi-finals, it’s way beyond what we could have imagined,” said Angela.

Mark and Angela made it to the top eight couples in the competition but were not the overall winners.

Ana Mantovani Higgins, who runs the group that Mark and Angela attend, said: “I’m so proud of them both. They’ve really taken it upon themselves to motivate not only each other, but the rest of the group, too.

“I’d encourage any couples who are struggling with their weight to tackle the issue together, it honestly does make the world of difference to have someone you love and trust by your side.”

The sessions take place at the All Saints Church Centre. Ana’s phone number for more information is 07715445765.