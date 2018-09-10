Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The quick-thinking skipper at Chester Boat is the hero of the hour again after saving another person from drowning.

This time Paul Blessing, assistant operations manager at the company which runs pleasure boats like the Lady Diana, helped pull a pensioner out of Dee during a fast moving high tide.

In October 2017 he saved a baby from drowning when a runaway pram ended up in the water resulting in a bravery award.

At the weekend Roger and Mandy Martin, from Feltham, London, were in Chester to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary when Roger lost his footing on the steps by The Groves.

In an email to Chester Boat and copied to the Chronicle, Roger wrote: “I would like to extend my eternal gratitude to your company especially to one of your staff – I only have his Christian name which is Paul. On Saturday the 8th September this year myself and my wife were walking down the steps to arrange a trip on one of your boats.

“As I was walking along the towpath I stumbled and couldn’t correct myself and fell into the River Dee. My wife called out for help and Paul heard the cries and came running out. By this time I had managed to pull myself under the pontoon and raise an arm which Paul grabbed hold of and with the assistance of someone else, they pulled me to safety and saved my life.”

Paul wrapped Roger, 66, now soaking wet, in blankets and called for an ambulance. Paramedics checked him out and despite suffering a bump to the head and swallowing water, he didn’t need hospital treatment. After drying out at the hotel, Roger and Mandy returned to the Dee where Paul let the couple enjoy a half an hour cruise free of charge.

Despite losing his glasses and coat and wrecking his mobile phone, the pair have not been put off Chester. “All those things I can replace,” said Roger, who is not a strong swimmer and suffers from a lung condition.

Rescue hero Paul says his colleagues are ‘ribbing’ him and claiming he is now pushing people in the river just so he can take the credit for rescuing them. He said the timing of the incident could not have been worse because of the strong tide which could have taken Roger under had he not managed to cling onto the landing stage.

“I told him ‘Think positive, you’re here’,” said Paul, who is trained as a swift water rescue technician and is an ex-soldier. “My boss Raquel got the email but thought it was a joke. I said ‘No, it’s happened again’. She said ‘Are you sure you’re not pushing people in!”.”