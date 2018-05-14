Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Chester has announced Macmillan Cancer Support as their new charity partnership for 2018/19.

Macmillan Cancer Support provides practical, emotional and personal support to people affected by cancer every year.

The charity is there to support people during treatment, help with work and money worries, and listen when people need to talk about their feelings.

To kick-start the partnership, Taste Cheshire returned to the shopping centre, which turned green for the charity, and shoppers were able to browse the region’s finest food and drink, from the likes of Carslake Tea, Hunter’s Gin and Big 5 Sauces at the annual spring Food Fiesta.

Centre manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre, Julie Webb said: “We are proud to announce Macmillan Cancer Support as our charity of the year.

“Macmillan provide a source of support to people across the UK and we hope to raise vital funds to help them continue their fantastic work.”

Stephen Wundke, chief executive at Taste Cheshire, added: “We’re so pleased to return to Grosvenor Shopping Centre with our Food Fest for the third year, especially when it’s in aid of such a great cause that affects so many people in Chester and the surrounding areas.”

Megan Kong, corporate fundraising manager, Cheshire, Merseyside, Wirral and Isle of Man at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Fundraising events like the Food Fiesta really help to raise vital funds and awareness for our charity.

“We can’t wait to be a part of so many upcoming events within the centre throughout 2018.”