Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shoe Zone is closing down in Chester’s Forum Shopping Centre but don’t despair because the retailer is relocating to a new larger store.

The Forum outlet closes this Wednesday (September 5) as staff stock up the new premises in the former Maplin electronics shop at Chester Retail Park.

The grand opening takes place on Saturday, September 15.

Chester’s Forum is looking rather sad at the moment because of the growing number of empty units.

Discount CD, DVD, blu-ray and computer games chain That’s Entertainment closed down due to a restructure across the group.

McDonald’s by the entrance shut its doors in June after trading at that spot for more than 20 years.

And last month Poundworld closed after the group went into administration but discounter B&M remains at the rear of the shopping centre.

It’s hard to sign up new tenants to The Forum because it is due to be demolished to make way for the delayed Northgate Development. Cheshire West and Chester Council says it is difficult to attract tenants on short leases of an initial 12 months. Larger retailers want 5 -10 year leases.

Some shops in the Northgate Street area have also been hit by the relocation of Chester’s bus station from Princess Street to Gorse Stacks even though footfall is up according to electronic counters, which could be due to the success of Storyhouse.

On a positive note, there’s a more upbeat feel at Chester Market , located at the back of The Forum, with several new businesses opening including an Italian pizza place as well as a diner with a focus on wholesome food and good coffee.