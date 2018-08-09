Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the past month at least, we've been basking in a glorious heatwave that has shown no sign of letting up.

But this weekend that's all set to change and you may even have to dig out the wellies - because we're in for a very wet few days.

It may still be sunny out there now but tomorrow (Friday) will see a mix of sunshine and heavy showers in the North West - and possibly even thunderstorms.

According to BBC Weather, Saturday is set to be cloudy and overcast with widespread and persistent rain - and bursts may be torrential at times.

Though the rain will ease as the day goes on, it will continue overnight and into Sunday, which will see further heavy rain and showers.

And these unsettled conditions are set to continue throughout Sunday night and during Monday with a risk of scattered showers.