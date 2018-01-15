Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester and Ellesmere Port should brace itself for snow this week, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued from between 3pm today (Monday, January 15) and 6pm on Wednesday.

Heavy showers are set to turn to sleet, snow and hail late on Monday night across northern England, and affect parts of Wales and the Midlands Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Snow showers will continue throughout Wednesday before a spell of more persistent and possibly heavy snow develops in places during Wednesday night.

The Met Office said travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations, and there may also be a chance of power cuts.

Some roads and pavements will turn icy, with an increased likelihood of some accidents and injuries.