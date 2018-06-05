Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester will be on lock-down when the Queen and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visit the city to officially open the Storyhouse cultural centre on Thursday, June 14.

The £37m cultural centre, which incorporates a theatre, library and single screen cinema, actually launched in May, 2017.

But Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, who only married Prince Harry on May 19, will cut the ribbon to mark its official opening, with a large crowd anticipated.

Security will be tight given the current terrorist threat level is ‘severe’.

Past experience of royal visits suggests there will be a thorough search of drains and street furniture such as post boxes, which will be sealed just prior to the royal visit.

On the day itself there is likely to be a considerable visible police presence in the city centre with armed police on the ground plus rooftop snipers as added protection for the monarch and her granddaughter-in-law.

Guests have been invited to join the royals at Storyhouse for a short performance which will conclude around 1pm.

A lunch will then be hosted at the nearby Chester Town Hall involving local politicians and civic dignitaries including the Lord and Lady Mayoress.

One clue as to the high profile nature of the event is that all guests must report to Chester Racecourse for 9.30am that morning for security checks.

Meanwhile, general traffic will be banned from Chester city centre on the day.

Signs have already gone up showing road closures on Thursday, June 14, for what is described as ‘a civic event’.

A temporary traffic regulation posted on the council website says the order is to prohibit all traffic – including, in some cases, pedestrians – from certain streets because of the likelihood of danger to the public arising from the Chester civic event in Chester city centre on Thursday, June 14, 2018.