An anti-piracy expert from Chester has penned a novel based on his experience leading a team of ex-Royal Marines taking on pirates on the high seas using lethal force.

Today Dom Mee, 47, who hails from Upton, lives the quiet life in Sri Lanka with his wife Anna and their three ‘beautiful boys’ where he rents out luxury villas.

But in the past the former Royal Marine commando has put his mind and body to the limit in some dangerous situations first as an explorer and later leading a team of fellow ex-Royal Marines fighting pirates in the Indian Ocean.

Now Dom, who claims the anti-piracy operation saved more than 700 sailors, has written Warlord of the Seas – a book about life at sea tackling what is referred to in the publicity as ‘drug-addled thugs funded by global crime empires’.

Dom told The Chronicle his team showed no mercy towards the pirates who sometimes use rocket launchers and AK-47 machine guns in an attempt to board vessels carrying valuable cargo.

‘Taking them out’ – shooting them dead – ‘comes with the territory’, he says.

“I don’t think people worry about it much. You are looking at guys who are driven by money and greed and are prepared to hold people hostage for anything from three to six months, carry out daily beatings and starve people of food. I don’t see how that contributes to society. I don’t lose any sleep over those kind of things.”

He added: “I’m really proud of what we did and it’s a fantastic success story. We stopped them dead in their tracks.”

The press release about the book explains the background to Warlord of the Seas: “Modern piracy holds no romance of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ nor the simplicity of ‘Captain Phillips’. It is a brutal enterprise of drug addled thugs funded by global crime empires; policed by insipid governments.

“When Somali entrepreneur Big Mouth and the ruthless henchman Garaad pioneer multi-million dollar ransoms, they are hijacking a ship every week. Western navies make grandiose statements and deploy warships to protect the vital Asia-Europe trade route, yet do nothing to stem the flow of pirate attacks.

“Ship owners and insurance companies are keen to find a more robust solution. It’s time for a new order.

“After seeing maritime explorer Dom Mee’s exploits on TV, a mysterious billionaire offers Dom a job to protect one of his ships. With only divorce to look forward to, Dom accepts. With no money, he procures an old Swedish Navy gunboat, hustles together a band of former commandos and heads to the Indian Ocean.

“Dom’s vow to kill pirates is provocative yet welcome to shipping companies sick of inaction. Within a year of arriving in the pirate-infested region, Dom becomes the kingpin of anti-piracy, playing a deadly game on the high seas with the infamous Garaard.”

■ Warlord of the Seas, available from Amazon, is priced £8.99