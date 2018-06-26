Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester university lecturer has launched a new career writing children’s books.

Scientist Jennifer Jones is hoping to engage more youngsters in the environment as an author.

She retired from her principal lecturing post at Liverpool John Moores University in 2012 but says that as a self-confessed ‘do-er’ she knew she wouldn’t take to her new lifestyle easily as sitting back and relaxing just isn’t in her nature.

Within just a few months the 69-year-old was appointed visiting lecturer in the department of geography and international development at Chester where she continues to lecture and tutor students part-time.

However she has also launched a new career as an author of children’s literature after her new found hobby in bird watching inspired her to pen her first book.

Published in November last year, Rock on Barney has proved to be ‘a huge hit’ and she is now busy penning her second book The Adventures of Markus Moldewarp due to be released on Amazon later this year.

Inspired by the natural world and her new found love of birds Jennifer hopes her books will inspire young children to think more about their environment.

“I’ve always written and had a passion for reading and writing,” she explains.

“My mother was a primary school teacher and wrote books for children so I guess I’m somewhat following in her footsteps.

“My first career was nursing and I had intended on becoming a paediatric nurse but I suffered a back injury quite young which meant I struggled to work for many years.

“I wrote a lot during that time and eventually when I was well enough I went back to university to study for a degree in geography and botany.

“It was during these years I really developed a passion for writing albeit in a more academic way. I went on to do a PhD which involved lots more writing and I’ve had many articles published in professional magazines and journals.”

She continued: “I knew one day I would write a fictional book and I got the idea for Rock on Barney when I was on my way back from a writing group in Wrexham.

“I saw a buzzard sitting on a lamppost. A part of me was thrilled I even recognised what the bird was but I just remember thinking how lonely he looked.

“I knew from that moment he would feature as the main character in the book and the rest of the story followed from there.”

Illustrated by artist Alan Jones, Rock on Barney tells the story of a not-so fierce buzzard and his journey to find new friends when he becomes an all-singing, all-rocking star at a ‘Have-a-Go’ disco night.

The follow-up book The Adventures of Markus Moldewarp is about a mole with attitude. Unlike other moles Markus doesn’t like being underground and so finds himself caught up in a series of adventures above the soil.

Jennifer, who has been visiting primary schools to share her love for writing and the environment with pupils, said: “I’m really excited about Markus. It’s been such a lovely book to work on and of course brings in elements of my profession as a soil scientist.

“I really hope children are going to like it and I can’t wait to share it with them. It feels rather strange at nearly 70 to be starting a new career as an author of children’s books but I’m having so much fun.

“It’s a real pleasure to be able to combine all my interests - writing, birds, soil and much more into one job.”

Jennifer is available for author visits in schools and other community groups. For more information about her latest books and projects visit her website https://jenniferjonesauthor.co.uk/ or email info@jenniferjonesauthor.co.uk.