A Chester headteacher has been selected for a key national role.

Jane Hughes, head at Dorin Park School in Upton, and her staff have gained responsibilities for supporting schools in challenging circumstances and for training new teachers.

Mrs Hughes is one of more than 50 headteachers to be appointed as national leaders of education in the latest recruitment round.

National leaders, along with staff in their school – appointed as national support schools – use their knowledge and experience to provide additional leadership in other schools in need of support.

The type of help provided is flexible and designed to meet the needs of each individual school. National leaders of education also have responsibility for developing the next generation of leaders and national support schools.

Mrs Hughes said: “I am delighted that Dorin Park’s work in supporting other schools has been recognised in this way.

“Support for special educational needs and disability for other schools is an important part of our mission and Dorin Park provides outreach to a range of schools as well as supporting schools developing their leadership capacity.”

The Department for Education has responsibility for the appointment of national leaders in education and the quality of the national leadership programme. There are now more than 1,250 national leaders across England.

Lord Agnew, parliamentary under secretary of state for the school system, said: “I’d like to congratulate Jane Hughes and Dorin Park on being appointed as a national leader of education and national support school. They should be very proud of this achievement.

“National leaders of education are supporting other schools and developing the next generation of leaders. The successful headteachers will be invited to attend a regional event to introduce them to their new roles.”