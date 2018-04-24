Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Each week, an average of 12 apparently fit and healthy young people in the UK collapse and die due to undiagnosed heart conditions.

But a simple screening can help to change this and save lives.

Vital Signs Foundation (VSF), the North West based heart charity, are passionate about changing this statistic and have already made a massive difference to the safety and wellbeing of many young lives in the Chester area.

Their 21st heart screening programme took place at Christleton High School for the young people of Tattenhall and surrounding villages.

Almost 100 young adults aged between 16 and 35 were seen by cardiac specialists from Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and local paramedics.

Everyone completed a health screening form, received a blood pressure check, an ECG and where necessary an Echocardiogram (an ultrasound).

The results of the tests were analysed by cardiologist Dr Jay Wright, discussed with each individual and a course of action agreed over any issues detected. Attendees also benefited from CPR and defibrillator training.

As well as helping the 4% of all those screened who have been identified with undiagnosed heart conditions, the charity has been able to help countless others by giving them peace of mind, lowering levels of anxiety and allowing young people to live active lives again in the knowledge they have a healthy heart.

Many describe the experience as ‘having been given their freedom back’.

Critical to the charity is that screenings are available to all within the age criteria and are therefore offered free of charge.

To enable this to happen VSF rely hugely on generous support and donations.

The foundation is extremely grateful to Illingworth Seddon Chartered Financial Advisers, the primary sponsors of this event, together with the Waitrose community programme and individual donations which enabled this critical screening to take place.

If you would like to know more about this programme, where the next screening is being held or how to book a place, please visit the website www.vsf.org.uk or write to info@vsf.org.uk.

“We are a small and very driven charity with huge ambitions. We work extremely hard to keep our costs down to the essentials, ensuring we can screen as many people as possible,” said Lynn Hedgecoe, a heart patient and trustee for the charity.

“A screening costs £30 per head and we try to screen 100 people each session.”