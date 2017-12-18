Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christine Dougie and her friend Louise Hughes-Jones have been helping both the Countess Charity and the Hospice of the Good Shepherd with its annual Chester Santa Dash virtually every year since it started.

Christine has been collecting donations while the Santas have been dashing through the streets and has raised an amazing £1,136.27 since 2012. She enjoys the experience so much she asked her friend Louise to join her last year – and Louise has managed to collect over £337 over the two years herself.

Christine said: “I have been keeping a list of all the totals since I started on Bucket Duty for the Santa Dash. We are both so pleased with what we have collected and are already looking forward to the 2018 Santa Dash!”

Community and events fundraiser at the Countess Charity Kathy Kenney said: “Christine and Louise are more than Santa’s Little Helpers – they are Chester Santa Dash Superstars! We are extremely grateful for their brilliant support.

“Sponsorship from the event is coming in and we hope to announce the grand total early on in the New Year. Please either set up an online fundraising page on www.virginmoneygiving.com or send/bring your sponsor money into the Hospice of the Good Shepherd or the Countess of Chester Hospital Fundraising Office.”