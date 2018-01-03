Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Round Tables Across North Wales, Chester and The Wirral have raised an amazing £55,000 this Christmas with their annual Santa floats.

Round Tables in Chester and Ellesmere Port had a very busy December bringing Christmas floats and the famous man in the red suit across towns and villages.

The world’s largest men’s only voluntary club is famous for their Santa sleigh floats that bring the joy of Christmas to hundreds of streets in the region.

The Round Table sleighs have been visiting the good boys and girls in the local communities for over 40 years, and for many it marks the start of the Christmas season.

The Round Table groups from across the region spent over 130 nights throughout December with their various Santa sleigh vehicles raising money for fantastic local good causes and charities.

This year’s Santa sleigh kicked-off from the last weekend in November and ran throughout the Christmas build-up in December.

Local communities were also able to track the Round Table Santa’s journey in 2017 for the first time, with the introduction of a Santa Tracker on many of the Table’s Facebook pages.

The area chairman Richie Minshull who travelled with Santa on 20 nights with the different tables throughout December said: “It has been great fun this Christmas seeing how hard all the clubs and their chairmen work at bringing Christmas joy down people’s streets.

“Many of the tables have been organising the Santa sleighs for over 40 years and we love seeing the excited faces all along our routes.

“All of our previous Santa sleigh’s have helped us raise much-needed funds for local charities.

“We are so grateful for all the generous donations in 2017.

“All the money raised by each table will stay in their local communities and thanks to those who have shown their support.

“We are looking forward to helping even more charities in the new year!”

With thousands of cold nights out collecting across Great Britain and Ireland, Round Table volunteers are expecting a record breaking year for fundraising with Santa in 2017.

The voluntary organisation, for men aged 18-45, invite you to find out more about their activities in 2018, where they are looking to raise even more for local communities through their beer festivals, firework displays and next year’s Santa sleighs.

Richie added: “A big thank you to everybody who donated or volunteered in helping our sleigh collections in their towns and villages - you will make an incredible difference to the lives of those who receive the money.”

For more information about your local Round Table and to find out how you can get involved in helping your local community, visit www.roundtable.co.uk or call Richie Minshull on 01244 536162.