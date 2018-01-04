Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Welsh international Robbie Savage told the romantic tale of how he met wife Sarah on a night out in Chester after being introduced by fellow footballer and Cestrian Danny Murphy.

The story was included in a look back on the funniest moments from the award-winning BBC Radio Five Live podcast ‘Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy’.

In the show Savage, former England cricket captain Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff and ex-Olympic table tennis player and sports journalist Matthew Syed discuss sport’s big talking points (among other matters).

Wrexham-born Robbie told the anecdote during a section on Valentine’s Day stories.

Robbie, who is a 606 presenter on Five Live, explained: “I met my wife 20-21 years ago. I was at Crewe and I was coming up to the end of my contract at Crewe. I started going out with my wife in the November, my contract was up in the June. I was on £200 a week at Crewe.

“I had no money and I was seeing this beautiful girl who I knew was the one for me. I was out in Chester with Danny Murphy believe it or not. He introduced me to my wife.”

According to the Daily Mirror the venue for the meeting with the Mrs Savage-to-be, Sarah and former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy, who hails from Kingsway, was the now defunct Brannigans in Foregate Street.

Robbie continued: ”So I chased her and I chased her and any way I got to go out with her in the January. So in the February, my first Valentine’s Day with my wife, there was an opportunity for me. I was either going to go to Leicester, Crystal Palace or Malmö in Sweden. I thought, right, I have got to try and make sure; cement the relationship because I was starting to go out with her but not 100%.”

Robbie went to a jeweller and bought a gold locket containing a surprise which had Freddie Flintoff rolling in aisles with laughter.

“So I said ‘Listen, I’ve bought you this gold locket. I might be going to Sweden but I want you to remember me by this gold locket’. She sent ‘Oh, that’s nice’. Any way, when she opened it up what I had done, because my hair was so extraordinary and wonderful, I cut a piece of my hair off and I’ve put it in the locket, I did Fred.”

Robbie added: “And she’s still got it and, guess what, I got married and had two beautiful kids so the hair worked!”

Freddie, who won Best Presenter at the Radio Academy Awards, quipped: “And it’s quite ironic now that your missus whinges at you for going to the hairdresser’s three times a week.”