Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Restaurants and bars owned by Chester Race Company have pledged their support for a charity initiative to donate meals to the city’s homeless.

1539 Restaurant & Bar, The White Horse and Commonhall St Social, as well as the Race Company’s catering division Horseradish, will be working alongside the SHARE charity and other restaurants and bars in Chester including The Suburbs, Chefs Table, Chesterfields, Hickory’s, The Coach House Inn and 9 Elephants, to deliver 40 meals to Chester homeless twice a week, from the week commencing April 30.

(Image: UGC)

The SHARE charity supports families in crisis, people who are homeless in North Wales and Cheshire and also assists refugees fleeing for their lives, wherever they are in the world.

Chester Race Company chief executive Richard Thomas said: “Share do some fantastic charitable work within the local community and further afield and Chester Race Company jumped at the chance to support the new initiative of providing meals to the homeless of Chester.

“We hope our involvement will make a positive difference and help in-part to providing valuable outreach services to those in need.”

Founder and trustee of SHARE Adam Dandy commented: “Homelessness is a growing problem Nationwide, with charities such as Shelter recording a 13% rise in the past 12 months alone, here in Chester we too have seen a significant increase in the number of people rough sleeping, we are trying to engage with these people in an attempt to find help to get them off the streets, the offer of much needed warm food and drink allows us to engage, build trust and offer advice and guidance to people about the services available to them.

“Until now we’ve struggled as a grass roots local charity to provide all those we meet with adequate food each week which we’d ultimately like to expand to the shelters themselves.

“We’ve turned to local restaurants to help us in our quest and have been met with an overwhelming offer of support by nine top restaurants so far, these include four of Chester Racecourse’s restaurants, 1539, The White Horse, Commonhall St Social and Horseradish.

“Others include The Suburbs, The Chef’s Table, Sticky Walnut and The Coach House Inn.

“It’s fair to say that we owe a huge debt of gratitude to Richard Thomas and his team at Chester Racecourse for helping us to feed people who are homeless in the city!”

(Image: UGC)

The partnership with the SHARE charity follows the completion of the Race Company’s ‘Project 1000’, which sees Chester Race Company partner with Chester Voluntary Action.

The project is now in its second year, and supports 10 charities in the local area, donating 1,000 hours of Race Company staff resource and expertise.

For more information please contact Jessie Court, jcourt@chester-races.com, 01244 304 639.