Chester -based restaurant group Hickory’s Smokehouse posted sales of £16.6m in the last financial year.

Entrepreneur Neil McDonnell opened the first restaurant in the seven-strong group at The Groves in Chester back in 2010.

The headquarters is based at the Steam Mill Business Centre.

And the company continues to expand its unique offering across the north and Midlands.

The small group now has restaurants in Chester, West Kirby on the Wirral , Rhos-on-Sea in North Wales, Burton Green near Coventry, Wall Heath in the West Midlands, Castle Bromwich near Birmingham and Southport, which only opened last month.

The Wall Heath site was devastated by a fire in August 2016 but successfully reopened in July, 2017.

Sales figures of £16.6m in the year ending 30 April 2017 represent an impressive 15% rise on the previous year.

Managing director John Welsh said: “We are very pleased with the latest figures, particularly as this period covers the Wall Heath fire and its aftermath.

“In challenging market conditions, we hope to be able to continue to expand and look forward to welcoming more guests and communities to the authentic Hickory’s experience.”

Founder Neil McDonnell, who is also the brains behind Barlounge and Upstairs at the Grill in Chester, added: “The figures are a small indication of just how hard all of our team work to ensure that our guests get the very best experience possible. In many ways, the current climate is extremely tough for hospitality businesses.

“We have been hit by extortionate rate rises and many of our raw ingredient costs have gone up but we will not allow this to affect our commitment to quality or investment in our team.

“We have a lot to thank the people of Chester for; since we opened Barlounge eighteen years through to the opening of Upstairs At The Grill and Hickory’s, we have had so much support and it is thanks to these loyal guests that we have been able to grow as a business and create new jobs across the city and beyond.”