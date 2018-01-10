Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A residents' group is urging the people of Chester to comment on latest plans as part of what will be a massive 1,400-homes estate next to Wrexham Road.

Westminster Park Residents’ Association who have concerns over traffic and whether amenities will be adequate are reminding people to make their views at every stage.

Last June Redrow Homes lodged an application with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) for 509 homes and associated infrastructure including a shopping centre with supermarket, restaurant and pub plus a health centre, nursery and primary school with playing fields.

Now two further planning applications have been lodged by Taylor Wimpey containing plans for the construction of a further 816 houses on land opposite the King’s School and Chester Business Park.

Community leaders are concerned Chester residents may not realise they should comment on all three applications.

Westminster Park Residents’ Association chair Pauline Brown said: “One of the most recent applications submitted by Taylor Wimpey is almost identical to one put forward by Redrow in June 2017 as they have worked jointly on the outline plan for the whole estate.

“Many people have already commented on the first plan, but may not appreciate that they should submit the same comments on the most recent applications to ensure that their views are taken into account.

“For those who have already commented, we advise that you copy your comments and resubmit them on the new applications. For those who have not yet commented on any on the applications, we recommend that you submit your comments to all three applications.

“Many of the comments made so far focus on the impact that this development will have on the traffic on Chester, and a significant number call for fresh impetus to be put behind the construction of a Western Relief Road to alleviate pressure on Chester’s infrastructure.

“However, it should also be borne in mind that the residents of 1,325 houses will also require places in schools and access to local health services. These facilities should be delivered at an early stage in the development, not as an afterthought.”

The new neighbourhood will be created on farmland removed from the green belt when the Local Plan was adopted by CWaC, as planning authority, to make provision for future growth. Redrow and Taylor Wimpey will deliver the majority of the homes although work is already well under way for a much smaller 31-homes schemes by Stewart Milne Homes.

Also submitted is a linked plan showing a proposed ecological area where great crested newts, a protected species, will be relocated.

The planning application numbers are: 17/02453/OUT (Redrow), 17/05200/OUT (Taylor Wimpey) and 17/05201/OUT (Taylor Wimpey). These plans can be accessed on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website or can be viewed in hard copy at the Lache Library.