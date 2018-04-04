Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was a great turnout to plant 800 trees to benefit both wildlife and future generations of Chester residents.

The community tree planting event took place at the Countess of Chester Country Park. The native broadleaf trees including oak, alder, silver birch, hornbeam, hazel, maple, crab apple and wild cherry to encourage even more wildlife into the country park.

The Land Trust, which owns the country park, is part of a major partnership project to expand the woodland next to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

(Image: Andy Scargill)

The planting was supported by Cheshire West and Chester Council, The Conservation Volunteers, Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park and The Mersey Forest. Funding for the trees has also come from National Lottery Awards for All and Ovo Energy.

Local ward member Cllr Matt Bryan, who is a member of The Mersey Forest Steering Group, said: “We had a brilliant day, the first sunny day of the year and planted 800 trees.

“Families and couples of all ages came to plant and we had a thoroughly great time. Added to the 3,000 we planted last season, this brings the total to 3,800 extra trees to enjoy in the park in the future.”

(Image: Andy Scargill)

Land Trust estate manager Sarah Palgrave-Neath said: “Since opening in September 2014, the park has become a thriving natural space for the whole community to enjoy. Only the other day a visitor commented to one of the ‘Friends of the Park’ this place gets better every day, there’s always something new happening.”

If you love the Countess of Chester Country Park and would like to be involved in its future contact the Friends of the Countess of Chester Country Park at friends.coccp@gmail.com or call Sarah Palgrave-Neath at 01925 852005 for more information.