Chester is now in the Aussie flu outbreak 'red zone', as the epidemic continues to sweep the UK.

A new map highlights in red all the parts of the UK that have been declared a danger zone for the deadly virus which has killed hundreds abroad – and the region of Cheshire West and Chester is red, which means the number of Aussie flu cases reported in the area is 'very high'.

Surrounding areas such as Deeside, Ellesmere Port and Frodsham are also in the red zone, but Northwich and Winsford do not appear to be as high risk on the Flusurvey map, which has been created by Public Health England.

It works by of a number of members voluntarily reporting flu-like systems from all across the country and displays a gradient from no reported incidents, highlighted in blue, to a very high level of reported incidents in red.

The influenza outbreak called H3N2 has sparked concern across the entire country after the severe outbreak in Australia last year.

Symptoms include sudden fever, aches, exhaustion, a dry chesty cough, headaches, sore throats, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and trouble sleeping.

How can you protect yourself?

Flu is spread by germs from coughs and sneezes, which can live on hands and surfaces for 24 hours.

The flu vaccine is the best protection we have, though flu strains change so it needs to be done every year.

The flu jab is offered free to adults at risk, over-65s, pregnant women and children at risk aged six months to two years old, and a spray is offered to children up to four.

You can have the jab at your GP and some pharmacies - and it's still not too late to do so. Even though it's best to get vaccinated as soon as the flu vaccine is available, getting the vaccine later can still be helpful.

Even as late as January, there are still a few months left in the flu season, so it's still a good idea to get protected.

Serious side effects of the vaccine are rare.

Anyone can help prevent the virus from spreading by washing their hands regularly, covering their mouth and nose with tissues or a sleeve when they cough or sneeze, and cleaning surfaces they suspect are infected.