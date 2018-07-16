Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Samaritans in Chester are building up to the charity’s nationwide Big Listen event.

The initiative, which takes place in Chester railway station, will see commuters and visitors being asked to improve their listening skills using the Samaritans’ specially devised listening tips.

Apart from raising awareness and funds for the Samaritans, the session will show how really listening to another person can be the first step to saving a life.

It will be part of activities up and down the country which will culminate in a marathon 24-hour event starting at midday on Tuesday, July 24, chosen to reflect Samaritans’ emotional support services which are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Funds raised by The Big Listen will help Samaritans keep their services free for anyone who needs them and help to recruit, train and support volunteers as well as run local branches across the UK.

Chester Samaritans will be running a stand at the city’s train station from 10am until 2pm on July 24 talking to commuters, families and rail staff and giving away goodies such as Listening Tips cards, postcards, keyrings and pens.

There will also be an opportunity to try out fun photo props, to share images on social media and pass on the message that listening matters.

Samaritans volunteer and director of the Chester branch Mike Nichol said: “We’ll be raising awareness of the support our volunteers provide and the outreach work that we do in the community. Anyone can join in The Big Listen, just go to Samaritans’ website to find out more.”

Volunteers from 100 Samaritans branches around the UK are holding events at 120 different stations for The Big Listen with support from British Transport Police and the rail industry.

Samaritans’ chief executive officer Ruth Sutherland said: “Three times more people die by suicide than from road accidents. Samaritans volunteers are trained to be good listeners but this is a skill we can share and everyone can learn. Together we will save lives.”

Ian Stevens from Network Rail, who manages the industry’s suicide prevention programme, explained: “Our partnership with the Samaritans is a vital part of suicide prevention on the rail network. Our most recent campaign Small Talk Saves Lives encourages us all to take the time to talk to those that may be at risk around the railway.”

To find out more visit www.samaritans.org/media-centre/big-listen or e mail Chester Samaritans at outreach@chestersamaritans.org.uk.

Anyone can contact the Samaritans for free any time from any phone on 116 123, which will not appear on their phone bill or email jo@samaritans.org.