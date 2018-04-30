Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The majority of roads in Chester will be closed all day during next week's May meeting at Chester Racecourse.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have announced which roads will be shut to traffic on the four race days in May which will undoubtedly cause inconvenience to motorists in the city centre.

The closures are in place for race meetings from Wednesday, May 9 to Friday, May 11, and will be again for the race meeting on Saturday, May 26.



The following lengths of road will be closed daily on these dates for an anticipated time between 9.30am and 7pm

Lower Watergate Street – between St Martin's Way and New Crane Street

New Crane Street – between Lower Watergate Street and Kitchen Street

Nuns Road – between a point 83m north of its junction with Grosvenor Road and Lower Watergate Street

The following lengths of road will be closed daily on these dates for an anticipated time between 10.30am and 7pm.

Bridge Street – between a point six metres north of its junction with Feathers Lane and Watergate Street

Watergate Street – between Bridge Street and St Martin's Way.



The following roads will be closed daily between 12.30pm and 7.30pm for a series of short durations during the period to maintain pedestrian safety.

Nicholas Street – between Grosvenor Road and Watergate Street

St Martin's Way – between Watergate Street and Princess Street to southbound traffic



The following lengths of road will be closed between 9.30am on May 9 and 8pm on May 11 and between 10am and 8pm on May 26.

City Walls Road between Lower Watergate Street and a point 70m north of the junction with Lower Watergate Street

Stanley Street between Lower Watergate Street and a point 30m north of the junction with Lower Watergate Street

Nicholas Street Mews between Lower Watergate Street and a point 31m south of the junction with Lower Watergate Street

Black Friars between Nuns Road and a point 15m east of the junction with Nuns Road.



Access to and from Sealand Road while the closures are in operation will be via Parkgate Road.



Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.