Chester Races 2018 is set to open in style with a brand new look to commemorate the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase.
The May Festival kicks off today with City Day, renowned for its electric atmosphere and stylish crowds - not to mention scores of enthusiastic racing fans, as racegoers from across the country flock to Chester.We will be bringing you all the action as it happens including photographs of people arriving at the course enjoying the first day of racing, as everyone hopes the sun keeps shining and the rain keeps away!
Key Events
Signing off
The opening day of the May meeting, which launches the Chester Races 2018 season, has come to a successful conclusion. Apart from a few showers, the crowds were treated to decent if not spectacular weather. And celebrity hunting race-goers may have spotted Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine, football legend Bryan Robson and British Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek. Tomorrow is Ladies Day, one of the highlights of the social calendar in Chester, and we will once again be providing live updates from the occasion. But for now we will leave you with the chance to check out our gallery of images from today’s City Day event which can be found here.
Final race winner
The winner of the final race of the day, the Greenhous Handicap Stakes, was The Feathered Nest with My Amigo second and Alejandro third.
Victory message from racecourse
Congratulations @drmarwanK and connections of Gabrial The Saint, winner of the @ESgloballaw Handicap Stakes. #ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest pic.twitter.com/knJD4VGC4Y— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 9, 2018
First day finale
The final race of the opening day of the 2018 season, the Greenhous Handicap Stakes, is about to get under way.
Majestic view
Fifth race winner
Centenary triumph
Sixth race winner
The winner of the sixth race, the Eversheds Sutherland Handicap Stakes, was Gabrial The Saint, with Mr Top Hat second and Neola third.
Sixth race
The penultimate race of the day, the Eversheds Sutherland Handicap Stakes, is about to get under way
The only way to fly
This is one way to avoid traffic jams heading for Chester Races!
Travelling in style#BoodlesMayFest #ChesterRaces pic.twitter.com/7bJTKWcg5j— ChronSallie (@ChronSallie) May 9, 2018
Vase victory
Beauty of Chester Racecourse
Day at the races
We’re at the #ChesterRaces season opener today with our clients and intermediaries. Great to witness some top-class racing in historic surroundings. Chester Racecourse, known as the Roodee, is the oldest racecourse still in use in England. pic.twitter.com/a9rzlOl99W— Bridging Finance Solutions (@BridgingSols) May 9, 2018
Racing action
Fifth race winner
The winner of today’s fifth race, The Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes, was Chief Ironside with Infrastructure second and Argentello third.
Magical winner
New feature for race-goers
The Walls has been available to race-goers for the first time today.
Our new bar 'The Walls', has opened it's doors for the first time today, accessible to County Long Room badge holders. Cheers!#ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest pic.twitter.com/Fq8axQMHwC— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 9, 2018
Fifth race
The fifth race of the day, the The Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes, is about to get under way.
Looking peachy
I absolutely love ITV racing presenter Francesca Cumani’s dress - she’s looking lovely
ITV Racing’s @francescacumani looking gorgeous #ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest pic.twitter.com/gxeoek3fak— ChronSallie (@ChronSallie) May 9, 2018
Send us your selfies
Are you enjoying a day at the races? We want to see pictures of you having lots of fun - tweet your snaps to @ChesterChron and you might get to appear in this very live blog. How exciting would that be?
New bar
The racecourse has opened a new bar just in time for this year’s May Festival.
Read all about it here
Winner in action
Young Rascal gets the better of Dee Ex Bee to win the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes for William Haggas and James Doyle. Next stop #TheDerby?#ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest pic.twitter.com/Am6yskW7R9— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 9, 2018
WINNER
YOUNG RASCAL has won the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes !
The Big One
We’re minutes away from the 3.35 which is the Centennial Celebration MBNA Chester Vase! Who do you fancy?
Keeping you safe
Reassuring words from Cheshire Police
#ChesterRaces is in full swing and all is going well with everyone enjoying themselves. Officers will be in the city centre throughout the day and into the evening making sure you're all safe pic.twitter.com/O82DZJejSd— Chester Police (@PoliceChester) May 9, 2018
Where's the sun?
The weather’s not the greatest today - but at least it isn’t raining, yet! Check out how the weather’s looking for tomorrow with this nifty weather widget
It's not a Spoof
And the winner of the third race is SPOOF
Results of the the @Boodles Diamond Handicap Stakes-— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 9, 2018
Spoof
Looks a Million
Porchy Party#ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest
Third race under way
The Boodles Diamond Handicap Stakes race is up next
It's already time for the third race of the day the @Boodles Diamond Handicap Stakes, up next. #BetsOnBoodles #BoodlesMayFest #ChesterRaces— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 9, 2018
Winners
Congratulations!
Congratulations to all winning connections of No Lippy, winner of the @Stellar_Soccer Lily Agnes Conditions Stakes #ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest pic.twitter.com/syL3JBvSb4— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 9, 2018
Star spotting
Manchester United legend Bryan Robson and comedian Paddy McGuinness with his wife Christine have been spotted out and about at the races