Chester Races 2018 is set to open in style with a brand new look to commemorate the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase.

The May Festival kicks off today with City Day, renowned for its electric atmosphere and stylish crowds - not to mention scores of enthusiastic racing fans, as racegoers from across the country flock to Chester.

We will be bringing you all the action as it happens including photographs of people arriving at the course enjoying the first day of racing, as everyone hopes the sun keeps shining and the rain keeps away!