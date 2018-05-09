Video Loading

Chester Races 2018 is set to open in style with a brand new look to commemorate the 100th running of the MBNA Chester Vase.

The May Festival kicks off today with City Day, renowned for its electric atmosphere and stylish crowds - not to mention scores of enthusiastic racing fans, as racegoers from across the country flock to Chester.

We will be bringing you all the action as it happens including photographs of people arriving at the course enjoying the first day of racing, as everyone hopes the sun keeps shining and the rain keeps away!

Key Events

5.15pmCarmella de Lucia

Signing off

The opening day of the May meeting, which launches the Chester Races 2018 season, has come to a successful conclusion. Apart from a few showers, the crowds were treated to decent if not spectacular weather. And celebrity hunting race-goers may have spotted Paddy McGuinness and his wife Christine, football legend Bryan Robson and British Olympic hockey gold medallist Sam Quek. Tomorrow is Ladies Day, one of the highlights of the social calendar in Chester, and we will once again be providing live updates from the occasion. But for now we will leave you with the chance to check out our gallery of images from today’s City Day event which can be found here.

5.10pmCarmella de Lucia

Final race winner

The winner of the final race of the day, the Greenhous Handicap Stakes, was The Feathered Nest with My Amigo second and Alejandro third.

5.05pmCarmella de Lucia

Victory message from racecourse

5.03pmCarmella de Lucia

First day finale

The final race of the opening day of the 2018 season, the Greenhous Handicap Stakes, is about to get under way.

4.55pmCarmella de Lucia

Majestic view

A general view as runners pass the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
A general view as runners pass the grandstands at Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images
4.50pmCarmella de Lucia

Fifth race winner

Chief Ironside ridden by Kieran Shoemark wins the Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Chief Ironside ridden by Kieran Shoemark wins the Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire (Image: PA)
4.45pmCarmella de Lucia

Centenary triumph

Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
4.39pmCarmella de Lucia

Sixth race winner

The winner of the sixth race, the Eversheds Sutherland Handicap Stakes, was Gabrial The Saint, with Mr Top Hat second and Neola third.

4.34pmCarmella de Lucia

Sixth race

The penultimate race of the day, the Eversheds Sutherland Handicap Stakes, is about to get under way

4.30pmCarmella de Lucia

The only way to fly

This is one way to avoid traffic jams heading for Chester Races!

4.25pmCarmella de Lucia

Vase victory

Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle (right) wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Young Rascal ridden by James Doyle (right) wins the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
4.20pmCarmella de Lucia

Beauty of Chester Racecourse

Stunning view of Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Stunning view of Chester Racecourse on the opening day of the 2018 season. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
4.16pmCarmella de Lucia

Day at the races

4.15pmCarmella de Lucia

Racing action

Runners and riders in the Boodles Diamond Handicap during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Runners and riders in the Boodles Diamond Handicap during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
4.12pmCarmella de Lucia

Fifth race winner

The winner of today’s fifth race, The Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes, was Chief Ironside with Infrastructure second and Argentello third.

4.10pmCarmella de Lucia

Magical winner

Magic Wand ridden by Ryan Moore going on to win the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Magic Wand ridden by Ryan Moore going on to win the Arkle Finance Cheshire Oaks during City Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire
4.07pmCarmella de Lucia

New feature for race-goers

The Walls has been available to race-goers for the first time today.

4.05pmCarmella de Lucia

Fifth race

The fifth race of the day, the The Deepbridge Capital Maiden Stakes, is about to get under way.

3:59pmCarmella de Lucia

Looking peachy

I absolutely love ITV racing presenter Francesca Cumani’s dress - she’s looking lovely

3:51pmCarmella de Lucia

Send us your selfies

Are you enjoying a day at the races? We want to see pictures of you having lots of fun - tweet your snaps to @ChesterChron and you might get to appear in this very live blog. How exciting would that be?

3:49pmCarmella de Lucia

New bar

The racecourse has opened a new bar just in time for this year’s May Festival.

Read all about it here

Carmella de Lucia

Winner in action

3.:39pmCarmella de Lucia

WINNER

YOUNG RASCAL has won the Centennial Celebration - MBNA Chester Vase Stakes !

3:30pmCarmella de Lucia

The Big One

We’re minutes away from the 3.35 which is the Centennial Celebration MBNA Chester Vase! Who do you fancy?

3:14pmCarmella de Lucia

Keeping you safe

Reassuring words from Cheshire Police

3:11pmCarmella de Lucia

Where's the sun?

The weather’s not the greatest today - but at least it isn’t raining, yet! Check out how the weather’s looking for tomorrow with this nifty weather widget

3:03PMCarmella de Lucia

It's not a Spoof

And the winner of the third race is SPOOF

3:01pmCarmella de Lucia

Third race under way

The Boodles Diamond Handicap Stakes race is up next

2:55pmCarmella de Lucia

Winners

Congratulations!

2:46pmCarmella de Lucia

Star spotting

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson and comedian Paddy McGuinness with his wife Christine have been spotted out and about at the races

