Chester Racecourse is teaming up with partner MBNA to donate kit for the forthcoming charity match between Chester FC and a team of celebrity all-stars, led by broadcaster Colin Murray.

The match, coordinated by Colin Murray, Michael Owen and Jeff Banks, will be played at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Thursday, February 15 to raise funds for the cash-strapped Blues, who last month revealed they needed £50,000 in the short term in order to remain in business.

As fellow sporting counterparts within the city of Chester, the racecourse saw an opportunity to get involved and contribute to the cause, in collaboration with affiliate partner of both Chester Racecourse and Chester FC, MBNA.

Both teams will wear Puma kits, with Chester FC’s side wearing the current home strip and Murray’s All-Stars a red kit in tribute to his beloved Liverpool FC, which will be adorned with the logos of MBNA and Chester Racecourse.

After the final whistle, the kits will be signed by squad members including Michael Owen, Colin Murray and Kevin Ratcliffe and auctioned off to raise further funds for the club.

Colin Murray has assembled a squad brimming with household names including Michael Owen, Ian Rush and former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland defender Jason McAteer.

Speaking on behalf of Chester Racecourse, chief executive Richard Thomas said: “We are delighted to be involved with this extremely worthy cause alongside our partners MBNA.

“Both Chester FC and the racecourse are part of the fabric of Chester and its local community. We recognised this fundraising event as an opportunity to support the club and its loyal supporters, whilst providing a gesture that we hope will go some way to raising extra funds for the club.

“We wish both teams best of luck ahead of the game and hope the event is a success.”

Senior sponsorships manager at MBNA Leah Mathews said: “MBNA has supported grass roots football for many years now. Since 2010 we’ve been principal sponsor of the Chester FC first team and have made donations to the club’s charitable trust, which does such important work right across the city.

“We’ve always sought to help support the community in which we live and work, and so we’re happy to team up with our local community partners, Chester Racecourse, to fund the players’ kits.”

Match organiser and Chester FC supporter Jeff Banks said: “Chester FC is extremely grateful to MBNA and Chester Racecourse for their support. The response from the public in the past couple of weeks has been incredible and having the backing of two of the city’s most respected businesses further demonstrates how much the football club means to Chester.

“We are looking forward to a brilliant evening on Thursday and hope to see a great crowd cheering on both teams.”

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and are on sale at Chester’s ticket office at the Swansway Chester Stadium or by calling 01244 371376 between 10am-4pm Wednesday and Thursday.

It is pay on the night, too, and more than 1,000 tickets have sold for the match so far.