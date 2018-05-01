Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Race Company has signed a ten-year TV deal to bring live racing from Chester and Bangor-on-Dee to Sky Sports Racing from March 2019.

Sky Sports Racing will replace ‘At The Races’ and will be available to every Sky TV customer in the UK and Ireland at no extra cost.

It will be available in HD for the first time and is produced from Sky’s studios in West London, bringing live racing from more than 650 UK fixtures as well as high quality exclusive international race meetings.

Race company chief executive Richard Thomas said: “We’re delighted to announce this new deal and long-term partnership. We believe it secures a positive and exciting future for Chester and Bangor-on-Dee Racecourses and fits squarely with our values and ambitions.

“We know Sky Sports will move the dial in the way our racing is covered but more than that we are excited by the prospect of how we can communicate and promote racing and the Chester brand further. We see real value in what the partnership can bring across TV, digital and social media, for us and for our sponsor partners.

“There is a lot of crossover between our core audiences and an opportunity to extend our reach more broadly via the Sky family of channels including Sky Sports News. We will be working very closely with the teams at Sky Sports and ATR in what will be a genuinely collaborative relationship.”

The oldest racecourse in the UK, Chester was established in 1539 and was awarded the ROA Racecourse of the year in 2015 and 2016.

Regularly attracting crowds of up to 30,000 throughout its summer season, Chester also hosts the prestigious Boodles May Festival which saw subsequent winners of the Derby , Oaks, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe all racing last year.

Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis said: “We’ve seen a great reaction from our customers to launching dedicated sports channels and this takes us to another level. Horse racing is a massive sport that Sky has been involved in for two decades, now we will have a channel to give our customers more of what they love every day.

“Adding Chester and Bangor-on-Dee is fantastic news and we look forward to making Sky Sports Racing a new home for racing fans.”

Sky Sports Racing, the eleventh dedicated sports channel, will be available on TV and on mobile through Sky GO for the first time. It joins the sports channels that were launched last summer; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1®, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Cricket, alongside Action and Arena, Main Event, Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Mix.