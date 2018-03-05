Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Racecourse is recruiting more than 1,000 casual positions to service race-goers this coming 2018 season beginning with The Boodles May Festival (May 9-11).

Candidates with an attitude for excellence are sought for jobs that include bar and hospitality staff, gaming and betting operators, customer service operatives and stewards.

There are opportunities to earn up to £8.78 per hour.

Mark Wilcockson, head of HR, said “We are extremely enthusiastic about recruiting within the local area for the range of positions on offer and all come with fantastic pay and full training. If you are committed to customer service and would like the opportunity to work in an exciting and rewarding environment, please attend one of our up-coming recruitment sessions.”

The sessions are to be held in Liverpool on Thursday, March 22, at The Marriott Hotel, between 4-8pm and in Chester on Saturday, March 24, at Chester Racecourse, between 12-4pm. No appointment is necessary.

In addition to recruiting for the racing season, Chester Race Company is offering opportunities further afield through its latest addition to the portfolio, Thyme People.

Owned by Chester Race Company, the recruitment and staffing agency is providing prospective recruits offers of casual work within the hospitality industry at a range of ‘respected venues’ across the country.

The race company is also currently working in partnership with a number of local colleges through its Horseradish Culinary Academy to develop raw talent and create work experience opportunities within its catering division.

Mr Wilcockson added: “Our aspiration is to become an ‘employer of choice’ by investing in our human resources through engagement and recognition, along with continual training and development. So, if you can think creatively whilst on the move and have great organisational skills, then don’t miss the recruitment events in Liverpool and Chester and take advantage of this exciting opportunity.”