Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Global superstar Sir Tom Jones is set to perform at Chester Racecourse on Thursday, July 19, in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment this summer.

In celebration of this exciting event on the Roodee, Chester Racecourse is giving away a money can't buy prize – the chance to meet Sir Tom himself!

One lucky winner and a friend will get to be up close and personal with the legendary singer before he takes to the stage, when the winner will catch all of the action from Golden Circle seats.

To enter, simply visit www.chester-races.com and answer the Tom Jones lyric related question! The winner will be announced Monday, July 16, full T&C’s are available at www.chester-races.com.

The concert at Chester Racecourse will feature a collection of Tom’s most popular hits across the decades, including his latest albums.

General admission tickets are available at www.Chester-Races.com and hospitality packages can be purchased over the telephone on 01244 304 619.