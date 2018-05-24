Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first of this year's Chester Races family-themed fixtures takes place this coming Bank Holiday weekend.

On Saturday (May 26) Chester Racecourse will be celebrating its historical roots as the oldest racecourse in the kingdom with its MBNA Roman Day.

Did you know, Chester Racecourse , established in 1539, is the oldest racecourse still in use in the UK, if not the world?

Racing begins at 1.45pm and there are seven races across the afternoon to entertain racegoers.

Gates will be open from 11.30am and racegoers can expect plenty of extra entertainment out on the Open Course. The Devils’ Horsemen will be wowing the crowds with their chariot and jousting expertise during between races with three daredevil displays. Their highly trained troupe of horses have appeared in many famous films and tv series over the years including Game of Thrones and The Crown. And should your youngster be inspired, they’ll be able to choose their own steed and enjoy the pony rides on offer, courtesy of Clip Clop Pony Rides.

Local radio station Dee 106 will be in attendance on the Open Course with their Dee Team and the team, along with presenter Gavin Matthews and Chester the Cat, will be entertaining the crowds out on the Open Course with music and chat throughout the afternoon.

The additional free activities for children include free face painting, a giant colouring-in wall, crafts and archery. A legion of Roman foot soldiers will also be on course and roaming throughout all enclosures, happy to pose for pictures during the afternoon and teach local Cestrians fascinating facts about their ancestors.

Elsewhere, live music will welcome racegoers at the new and improved main entrance of the racecourse and the Pavilion Lawn, open to Tattersalls ticket holders and above, has been re-vamped for MBNA Roman Day and will be offering racegoers a selection of pop-up bars, live music and the opportunity to win a trip to the Kentucky Derby, courtesy of Buffalo Trace.

Ticket availability in most enclosures is good and there are a limited number of hospitality places remaining. For information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.chester-races.com tickets can be collected on raceday. Prices start at just £12 for adults out on the Open Course – a perfect location to host a roman themed picnic and family get-together. Remember, all children under 18 can attend this and every single raceday at Chester completely free of charge.

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the Box Office on 01244 304 600.