The council’s Free after 3 parking discount may have been abandoned but Chester Race Company continues to offer free parking after 2pm at its Linenhall car park.

Linenhall car park was supposed to close to allow construction of a massive 550-bed student complex but the plan has so far failed to materialise.

And the race company recently gained temporary planning consent for the site to remain a car park until December 31, 2018.

The daily rate is £5 but the facility is free after 2pm Monday to Saturday and free all day on a Sunday.

Chester Race Company confirmed ‘existing arrangements’ have not changed since Free after 3pm was abolished by Cheshire West and Chester Council. Any updates will be circulated if and when the situation changes.

Linenhall car park was due to be developed into a large residential student complex with 143 studio flats and 59 shared living apartments. It was supposed to be completed in time for the start of the 2017 university academic year but the project appears to have foundered.

The Chronicle understands all options remain on the table with student accommodation still a possibility.

Originally part of the Roman baths complex, the Linenhall site later formed part of the Franciscan Greyfriars monastery. Remains of walls from the cloisters of the monastery have been discovered by archaeologists.

In the 18th century, the site became home to the city’s Linen Hall. This was built in 1778 by Irish linen merchants as a depot containing many shops in a spacious area from which their cloth was distributed by wagon and pack horse throughout the country.

After the linen trade declined, the building functioned as a cheese store and market, trading in the world-renowned Cheshire cheese. It was said to have been a sleepy and quiet place except during the Cheese Fairs, when in a few hours thousands of pounds could change hands.