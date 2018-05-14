Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the University of Chester’s Quidditch team are ‘flying high,’ having been selected to play in the Quidditch Premier League (QPL) this summer.

The Chester Centurions are enjoying a ‘lucky spell’ at the moment – hot on the trail of their first national trophy win at this year’s British Quidditch Cup (BQC), five of their players have been selected to represent their regions in the QPL.

The selected players will be competing around the country in the summer in a range of locations, including Manchester, Edinburgh and London.

The players selected are: Connor Climo, current team Captain; Andrew Messenger, coach; Olly Barker, last year’s team Captain; Lucy Turnell, Club President, and Ellie Henagulph. Connor, Andrew, Olly and Lucy will be playing in the Northern Watch team, which is based in Manchester, while Ellie is representing the Southwest Broadside team which will be practising in Bristol, Exeter, Falmouth and Bath.

Each player was required to attend ‘try outs,’ where their skills, fitness and ability were put to the test.

Unfortunately, Lucy was unable to attend, but was able to send a video demonstrating her ability instead. This alone was enough to qualify her for the team.

Lucy, who is aged 21, from Scarborough, said: “I am so proud to be representing the North and I am really looking forward to developing as a player.

“Playing with different people means I will have to step out of my comfort zone.

“It will be amazing working alongside new people and learning from them.”

Connor, who is aged 23, from Rhyl, said: “It’s a great opportunity to play for Northern Watch again.

“Last year it was only Andy and myself who qualified for the QPL.

“Now we have five players competing, it shows how far we’ve come as a team.

“The standard is higher this year, but I feel it will push me further than it did last year.”

Ellie Henagulph, who is 22, from Colyton, in Devon, said: “I’m really excited and grateful about being picked to represent the South West, it’s a good feeling!

“It’ll be a great chance to develop and learn new skills with other players whilst promoting the sport.”

Olly Barker, who is aged 21, from Brighton, added: “I’m excited!

“After not making it on to the team last year, I feel I have something to prove.

“The QPL will be more competitive and physically demanding than anything I’ve done before in Quidditch, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Andrew Messenger, aged 22, from Warrington added: “It is an honour to be selected again to represent my home region.

“It really shows the strength of Chester’s team this season - we have gone from having to two representatives in the QPL last season, to having five this time around!”

Developed from the fictional game in JK Rowling’s hugely successful series of Harry Potter books, Quidditch is a unisex, full contact sport, of two teams of seven players, played on a hockey rink-sized pitch.

While in the wizarding world Quidditch is played on flying broomsticks, here in the ‘muggle’ world some adaptations have had to be made.

Sarah Latham, Student Activity Manager, said: “Quidditch has been a sport at the University of Chester for five years now and the Chester Centurions were thrilled to have come home from the British Quidditch Cup victorious for the first time earlier this year.

“Hopefully with team members making their mark across the country this summer, there will be the chance of making a clean sweep!”