Talented junior school pupils starred in a dazzling performance of The Jungle Book to a sell-out audience in The Vanburgh Theatre at The King’s School in Chester .

Bears, tigers, snakes and monkeys were just a few of the exotic animals brought to spectacular life by the J2 pupils.

(Image: Stephen C. Jebb)

Colourful costumes and make-up added to the vibrant set design and the whole production was a visual triumph.

Every pupil played their role excellently, with Mowgli and Baloo winning a place in the audience’s heart with their cunning wit and charm.

The delighted audience tapped their feet along to the classic songs, all of which were sang beautifully by the talented cast.

(Image: Stephen C. Jebb)

Thanks must also go to Action Transport Theatre, a professional theatre company based in Ellesmere Port, for loaning the school some fantastic set decorations and props.