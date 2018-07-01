Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students from Chester Blue Coat CE Primary School took a trip back in time at Storyhouse , sampling the sights and sounds of Britain’s past as part of an Intergenerational Event organised by local community interest company Passion for Learning.

The children entered the Garrett Bar which was filled with an array of props from the 1930s and 40s, many of which were kindly lent to the event by Grosvenor Museum. They enjoyed listening to old music on the record player, playing with obsolete cameras and trying their hand at a range of games from the war period. The children also put their creativity to the test when making and decorating paper aeroplanes, which was a popular pastime during the War period.

Equipped with paper bags of popcorn, the children were able to experience an old black and white film of the 1957 Royal visit to Chester.

During the film they were able to make comparisons with the Queen’s recent visit to Chester , which a group of pupils from Blue Coat School attended along with Passion For Learning volunteers. The air raid re- enactment led by Ed Abrams of The Living History Hub was well-received. After the children had taken time to consider the emotions wartime Brits would have felt, they were left giggling when a volunteer made them jump by shouting a loud ‘BANG’ from the back of the theatre.

One of the highlights of the day was the sweet shop stall, where the children were able to use their maths skills to purchase a selection of 1940s confectionaries using real shillings, pounds and pennies from the era.

The charity Brightlife, who aim to combat social isolation among the over 50s, also contributed to the event by bringing along residents from a local care home. The children were able to conduct interviews with the Fourth Generation participants to learn about their experiences in the Second World War and to find out how times have changed since their youth. The children were amazed that their interviewees could remember times before the invention of internet, mobile phones and colour television!

Headteacher at Blue Coat CE Primary School Vince O’Brien said: “Our children have gained such a lot through being part of this event, which has innovatively combined history, maths and art while at the same time being great fun for all involved.”

For more information about Passion for Learning, a charitable organisation based in Ellesmere Port, please contact them through their website www.passion-for-learning.com or 0151 356 8717 or email diane.clark@passion-for-learning.com.