Children at three schools are celebrating their fantastic writing in association with Storyhouse in Chester.

The children from three schools comprising Cheshire Academies Trust (Mill View Primary, Boughton Heath Primary and Kelsall Primary) have been busily creating pieces of work based on well-known fairy tales with a twist.

Over the last half term the children, aged four to 11, have been immersed in fairytales and have used this to inspire their own writing.

Some children have explored the role of women within fairytales and used this as the basis for writing about the women’s suffrage movement (which is celebrating its centenary this year).

Others have looked at how characters such as wolves and giants are portrayed, and whether this is accurate.

Some of the younger children looked at alternative versions of fairytales, using them as inspiration to write recipes for porridge, diaries, instructions and their own stories.

The work is being exhibited at Storyhouse until Monday, April 16 as part of a trail.

Children and their families are invited to search for the letters spelling out Twisted Tales throughout the building, and read the work the children have created.

They are asking people to tweet their photos of the letters with the hashtag #twistedtales.