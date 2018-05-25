Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with assault and possessing a weapon in a public place following an incident in a Chester pub.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at the Bridgewater Arms on Crewe Street, Newtown , around 12.30am on Wednesday, May 23.

On arrival they found two local men – a 58-year-old and a 26-year-old – had suffered minor injuries.

The 58-year-old man, with head injuries, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital by ambulance and has since been discharged.

A 23-year-old man was arrested nearby.

Ryan Williams, of Stratford Road, Blacon, Chester, has been charged with ABH, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon (a knuckleduster) in a public place.

He appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 24, and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, June 21.