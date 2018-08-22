Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men who stole from gaming machines at pubs across Cheshire and other parts of the UK have been jailed for 40 months.



Ian Parker, 31, of Burton Road in Chester pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to steal and was sentenced to 19 months in prison while Luke Partington, 35, of Beechwood Road in Flintshire was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal.

A third man, David Gordon, 48, of Waggon Walk in Birmingham, pleaded guilty to theft and got a nine month prison sentence.



All were sentenced yesterday (Tuesday, August 21) at Chester Crown Court where it was heard how, between October 2017 and April 2018, the three conspired to steal from gaming machines at pubs in Chester, Ellesmere Port and Winsford as well as Birmingham, Merseyside, North Wales and Humberside.





The crime spree began on October 17 when Parker snapped the padlock off the front of a gaming machine at a pub on Heath Road in Chester and stole £392.



On the same evening, he then made his way to a pub on Grosvenor Street where he broke into another gaming machine and stole £215 after distracting staff.



Meanwhile, on January 17 this year, Gordon was spotted on CCTV at the Royal Oak pub in Hoole where he was identified on CCTV interfering with one of the machines.

He went on to commit another offence on March 22 at a pub on Northgate Street where he was caught breaking the padlock on the gaming machine and opening the door.



Parker continued his spree at the Airbus Sports and Social Club in Boughton on February 20, stealing £50 from the machine before being confronted by one of the barmen and running away from the scene.



On March 6, at the Woodlands Hotel in Ellesmere Port, Parker once again targeted the gaming machine and stole £700.

Another offence was later committed the same day at a hotel in Bebington with Parker caught on CCTV blocking the view of other customers from seeing him steal £346.



Then on the afternoon of the April 11, Partington attended the Old Star in Winsford and placed toilet paper over a camera lens before breaking into the machine.





Detective Constable Matthew Stenton, of Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Parker, Partington and Gordon were all utterly brazen in their crime sprees by targeting pubs all over the country and believing they would never be caught.



“Today’s conviction shows we will track you down and put you before the courts.”