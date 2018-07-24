Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

City properties proved popular at a recent auction held at Chester Racecourse .

A busy July sale room at SDL Auctions Cheshire and North Wales saw keen bidding for residential lots.

Among the sales was a three-bed end of terrace house at 4a Grange Road, Newton , Chester , currently arranged as two flats, which sold for £167,000, having been advertised with a guide price of £145,000.

It offered the chance to modernise and re-let the two apartments or recreate it as one house for family use.

While Flat 1, The Ropeworks in Whipcord Lane, Chester, also attracted attention.

The one bed apartment in a purpose-built development, within walking distance of Chester city centre , sold for £112,500, having been advertised with a guide price of £95,000.

In Prestatyn, a double fronted three bed detached bungalow at 2 Earlswood Avenue sold for £115,000, having been offered with a guide price of £90,000.

After spirited bidding, a freehold parcel of agricultural land measuring approximately 9.1 acres situated on the outskirts of the village of St Asaph sold for £102,000 when the hammer fell in the auction room. It had been listed with a guide price of £70,000-£90,000.

An intriguing lot billed as a commercial lot but with residential potential was The Basement, 7-8 South Parade in Llandudno . It has a number of rooms and is located in a prime location in Llandudno’s South Parade. The property requires modernisation but could be adapted for a range of purposes including residential, subject to planning permission.

It had a guide price of £55,000 and sold for £56,000.

Attention now turns to the next SDL Auctions Cheshire and North Wales auction on Tuesday, September 11, at Chester Racecourse.

Anyone wishing to sell a property should call 01244 401100 or email chester@sdlauctions.co.uk for a free auction appraisal.