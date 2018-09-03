Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A blueprint has been lodged to revamp a Chester primary school with brand new buildings to replace a block earmarked for demolition.

Upton Heath CE Primary School accommodates 420 primary school and 26 full time equivalent nursery places.

The improvement project has been procured by the Education and Skills Funding Agency as part of the second wave of the Priority Schools Building Programme.

Wates Construction, the main contractor, has submitted the planning application.

Plans show block A, which contains the younger years teaching spaces, retained as the most modern building dating from the 1990s.

But block B, which dates from the 1950s, will be demolished with block C built to its rear together with a new link to block A. Block C will house classrooms, a library, catering facilities and sports hall. In addition, there will be associated landscaping and car parking.

A document accompanying the plans states: “The school will remain in occupation during the construction of the new build element; following completion, the existing block, that has been identified for replacement, will be demolished and works will be undertaken to make good the affected external areas.”

While the existing school is single storey throughout it has the scale of a two-storey building due to the high internal ceilings. This means the new two storey building is not dissimilar to the overall scale and massing of the original.

The relocation of teaching facilities on the site will create extra playing space at the front of the school where a five-a-side football pitch will be provided.