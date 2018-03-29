The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fourteen teams from Chester and Ellesmere Port primary schools gathered at the Goals Soccer Centre in Chester on Tuesday (March 27) to take part in the Danny Jones Memorial Cup.

The annual tournament is organised by football coach Steve Reddy as a tribute to his friend Danny Jones from Boughton who sadly died of a brain tumour in 2015 at the age of 31.

Danny worked for Chester City as a community coach before setting up his own business with Steve coaching football to schools across West Cheshire, many of whom were invited to take part in the tournament which was aimed at Years 5 and 6.

Danny’s mum Debbie, wife Tara and son Franklin were all at Goals to watch the tournament kick off with a minute’s applause in memory of Danny.

Over one hundred children took part in the thrilling tournament which saw Acresfield Primary School from Upton take on Lache Primary School in a close fought final with Acresfield coming out victorious with a 3-2 win.

Five-year-old Franklin presented the trophies to the winners and runners-up as well as the player of the tournament trophy to goalkeeper Jack Astbury from Acresfield.

Debbie would like to say a special thank you to Tesco, Sealand Road for supplying refeshments for the tournament.