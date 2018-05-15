Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Pride has been nominated for the Community Organisation Award at the National Diversity Awards.

This May, Chester Pride is marking the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia with a special event.

Chester Pride events provide an opportunity for parents and care givers to begin early conversations with children about diversity.

The Chester Pride Drag Extravaganza is taking place on Friday (May 18) between 7pm and 10.30pm at St Mary’s Creative Centre and will be a fun evening of entertainment not to be missed.

Hosted by Miss Annabelle Lecter and featuring experienced and new upcoming drag acts from across the country, tickets are £5 in advance from www.chesterpride.co.uk or £7 on the door.

Chester Pride has been running for six years and is a registered charity run by volunteers.

The Chester Pride festival, a celebration of diversity and support for the LGBT+ community, has become a staple event in the Chester calendar and the 2017 event was attended by over 10,000 people.

The event has been praised for its mixture of community spirit, fun and awareness raising.

To vote for Chester Pride to win the Community Organisation Award at the National Diversity Awards, visit www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk by June 1.

Chester Pride 2018 will take place on Saturday, August 11, at Castle Square.