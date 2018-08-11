Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The city is preparing for the most colourful event of the year later today (Saturday, August 11) - Chester Pride, celebrating diversity and the LGBT+ community.

The free event is open to everyone, with a wide range of activities taking place, from the main parade to kick off the celebrations, to music legends such as Marc Almond performing on the main stage.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has sponsored the Health, Life and Wellbeing zone on the day and is also working with Chester Pride to raise awareness of the Drink Less Enjoy More campaign across the borough.

The campaign aims to reduce anti-social behaviour related to drinking alcohol in the city as well as raising awareness of the hefty fines that you can receive.

People can be fined for buying a friend alcohol if they are clearly drunk.

Bar staff can also be fined and bars can lose their licence if they are found serving people alcohol who are clearly drunk. Individuals and bar staff can be fined up to £1000 for these offences.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, Councillor Louise Gittins, added: “We want you all to have fun at Chester Pride and stay safe, making sure you have an enjoyable day and evening in the city.

“Drinking excessive alcohol can have many negative consequences, including falls and anti-social behaviour.

“It also places a large burden on health, police and other public services.

“We are working with Cheshire police helping to make sure people drink sensibly, creating a safer city for residents and visitors.”

Sandra Tyrie, director of the Old Queens Head pub, supports the Drink Less Enjoy More campaign and will be helping to promote these messages during the event.

Sandra and her team will have a bar at Pride and has supported the Chester Pride event over the last few years.

Sandra adds: “Chester Pride is such an enjoyable event in the city and we are proud to be a part of it.

“We are happy to support the Drink Less Enjoy More campaign as we want everyone to enjoy their day with friends and family and not have it end too early because they have been refused entry to a bar or are ill due to excessive alcohol.”

Chester Pride caters for all ages, with a Youth Zone, Vintage Pride, Health and Wellbeing Zone, Glitter Lounge, Chill Out Zone, plus much more.

The event on Saturday, August 11 will commence with the walking parade at noon from Castle Square, followed by fun activities and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening.